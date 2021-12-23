Bah hum burn. Former Counting On star Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) didn’t pull any punches when a fan left a less than kind comment on her Christmas vlog.

On Wednesday, December 22, Jessa, 29, shared a video on her YouTube channel describing her and Ben Seewald‘s family holiday traditions, her four children, Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy and Fern, unwrapping some Christmas presents and taking a trip to see festive holiday lights.

Some fans thought the wholesome video was meant to distract from the family’s current scandals following her brother Josh Duggar‘s recent guilty verdict in his child pornography case and her sister Jana Duggar‘s child endangerment charge.

“We know [Jim Bob Duggar] got you out here distracting us sis, but it’s okay we love you, Jessa. [You are] so pretty,” one follower commented on the video.

“That is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” Jessa replied, adding a laughing emoji. “But thanks for softening your rudeness with a compliment.”

The YouTube user doubled down with a follow-up comment: “I’m glad I made you laugh [though. By the way,] you really are super pretty. Merry Christmas Angel.”

The 19 Kids and Counting alum “liked” the comment.

Jessa’s Christmas video is the first vlog she has uploaded to her YouTube channel since November 16 — two weeks before Josh’s trial began. While there are lapses between uploads, the family will sometimes add a new video within days of the previous.

Of course, if the former reality TV star is monetizing her channel, which has 200,000 subscribers, with videos routinely reaching over 100,000 views — sometimes up to 4 million — it is possible this is a source of income for the family.

YouTubers told Business Insider that for 100,000 views, they could make between $500 to $2,500, depending on if Google advertisers want to target a channel’s demographic.

Previously, Jessa filmed the Duggar Christmas in 2020 for her YouTube channel. Both Josh, 33, and his wife, Anna Duggar, were present in the video. Four months later, on April 29, the disgraced reality TV star was arrested. On December 9, Josh was found guilty on one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography.

Jessa’s husband, Ben, 26, issued a statement on the couple’s behalf the following day.

“From the moment we learned of this case against Josh we have prayed that God would cause the truth to be made known, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they led,” the statement began.

“We are grieved beyond words over the children exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are thankful for our justice system in its punishment of such evils,” Ben continued. “Our hearts break for Josh’s family and we ask your continued prayers for them in the unfathomable grief and pain they are enduring.”

In 2015, In Touch obtained a police report from 2006 through the Freedom of Information Act which revealed Josh inappropriately touched five underage girls while he was a teenager. His sisters Jill Dillard‘s (née Duggar) and Jessa came forward as victims in an interview with Megyn Kelly.