Courtesy Carlin Bates/Instagram

Following her baby’s health issues, Carlin Bates Stewart is reassuring fans her daughter Layla is still a happy little girl. The Bringing Up Bates star took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 20, to share an update about how the infant is doing. Beside a photo of the little girl smiling, she gushed the 3-month-old “is growing up so fast.”

“I never want to forget this stage. The chunky thighs, gummy smiles, little laughs and I can’t forget the double chin. I love how she gets excited about the little things in life,” Carlin, 22, told fans. “I’m making it my goal to enjoy each stage as they come because I know they end too soon!”

Just days earlier, the new mom revealed Layla was diagnosed with a small hole in her heart. Though doctors expect the issue will resolve itself and the hole will close on its own, the Up TV star told fans it’s already contributed to a number of scary incidents that resulted in more than a few stays at their local children’s hospital. Thankfully, she’s had her older sisters to lean on.

Big sister Erin Bates Paine was quick to step up to take care of Layla when Carlin had to spend a few days in the hospital herself. When the little girl had a second health scare as her oxygen levels dropped, Michaella Bates Keilen rushed over to be with her baby sis and brother-in-law Evan Stewart while they were waiting for the ambulance. Family friends the Duggars have also done their best to be supportive from afar.

Both Jinger Vuolo and Anna Duggar shared their well wishes for the Stewart family after learning about the infant’s health issues. “Car, this is all so unthinkably difficult. My thoughts and prayers are with you all and your sweet baby Layla,” the California cutie wrote. “May God grant you His perfect peace in [these] days.” Josh Duggar’s wife chimed in, “You are such an amazing Momma. [We’re] keeping Layla in our prayers! God’s got this and He will get you safely through!”

The scary news didn’t come as a surprise to Carlin’s BFF, Joy-Anna Forsyth, but she made sure to also let the Bates daughter know her family was on her mind. “Aw, love you all!” she wrote. “Continuing to pray for sweet baby Layla Rae!!”