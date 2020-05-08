Jessa Duggar Shares Sweet Video of Ivy Jane and Ben Seewald Brushing Their Teeth and More on This Week’s ‘Dose of Duggar’

As we continue to quarantine for another week we are still #CountingOn the Duggar family to keep us talking, guessing and gossiping. This week, Jessa Seewald posts the most adorable post of her husband and baby girl Ivy Jane brushing their teeth together just in time for Mother’s Day. As usual, fans are speculating as to whether or not Jinger Vuolo is pregnant based on a video in which she seemingly hides her tummy with some paper. Oh, and is it possible Josiah was the real rebel Duggar? Plus, the Jim Bob drama is heating up as Derick Dillard plans to release a tell-all book. Watch the video above for your “Weekly Dose of Duggar!”