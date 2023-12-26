Jessa Duggar and Her Husband Ben Seewald Have 5 Adorable Kids — Get to Know Them!

Counting On alum Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) comes from a family with 18 other siblings, and it seems she and her husband, Ben Seewald, who has six siblings of his own, are planning on having a large family themselves. As of now, the couple have five children: Spurgeon, Henry, Ivy, Fern and George.

Jessa, who is the fifth child of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar, first met Ben when she was 20 and he was 17. The former 19 Kids and Counting guest star formed a friendship with Jessa’s siblings Joseph and Josiah. He made sure Jessa would be there when he visited the brothers.

Eventually, after texting for a while, Ben asked Jim Bob if he could officially “court” his daughter in 2013. They became engaged in August 2014 and got married that November.

Keep scrolling to meet all of Ben and Jessa’s children.