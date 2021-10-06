Counting On alum Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) surprised fans with new portraits of her look-alike daughters, Fern and Ivy Jane, wearing “matching sister dresses” ahead of Fern’s very first Christmas.

Jessa, 28, said the coordinating ensembles “called for” an impromptu photo shoot on Wednesday, October 6, sharing a series of sweet snaps via Instagram showing the siblings smiling and embracing each other.

Several of her followers said the precious duo could pass as “twins,” with some stating that Fern also closely resembled her father, Ben Seewald, and big brother Henry.

Jessa and her husband of nearly seven years, Ben, share four children together: Spurgeon, 5, Herny, 4, Ivy Jane, 2, and 2-month-old Fern, whom they welcomed on July 18.

“Fern has a fan club. Oh, how her siblings adore her!” Jessa previously gushed after sharing a snap of Henry smiling at their new addition at just 1 month old.

Before posting that siblings snap, Jessa revealed Fern already reached a few exciting milestones and has started to show her endearing personality.

“Over the past week, we’ve seen those adorable social skills blossoming!” the reality star shared alongside a clip of Fern gazing up at her dad, 26, in awe. “She loves to make eye contact and smile responsively when you talk to her! It’s the sweetest thing!”

The former 19 Kids and Counting star found out the sex of baby No. 4 during an ultrasound appointment she and Ben went to in a YouTube video they uploaded on April 1. However, the couple chose to keep it a secret at the time so they could later surprise their kids and fans with a sex reveal.

After a successful delivery over the summer, Jessa shared that Fern “had no issues with nursing” and was a healthy baby girl, adding, “Even though I didn’t get my epidural till the very last hour before she was delivered, I feel like it was still so worth it.”

“She’s been doing so good,” the TV personality proudly continued. “Look at this little angel. Look at her. Baby girl, you are perfect. You are so beautiful.”