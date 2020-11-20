Shading her costars? Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola shared a cryptic quote on Instagram hours before the season 4 premiere of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

“Notes to self: Don’t seek to be relevant or liked, seek to be undeniable,” she posted on Thursday, November 19. “Seek to be compassionate. Seek integrity. Seek humility. Seek light.”

The brunette babe, 33, lost touch with her former roommates shortly after she opted out of returning for the show’s spinoff series. She opened up about leaving her life as a reality TV star behind in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote in March 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially toxic situations … I will forever be grateful to Jersey Shore and everything it has brought to me!”

Matt Sayles/AP/Shutterstock

In an exclusive interview with In Touch in April, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese revealed they “drifted apart” from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro‘s ex. “[It] sucks,” Snooki admitted.

“We haven’t spoken to her in a while,” Deena, 33, added. “She came to my baby shower and she met CJ and then we kind of lost touch.”

“We try and invite her to things,” Snooki said. Although they are not as close as they once were, “We do still love her,” JWoww, 34, revealed.

These days, Sammi is engaged to hunky fiancé Christian Biscardi, and the couple keep their relationship fairly private. In a separate interview with In Touch, the MTV personality divulged, “It’s kind of exciting. He’s no one in the business, it’s just somebody. I’m learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that’s all I’m gonna say about it.”

Although the duo was planning to tie the knot in spring 2020, they had to postpone their wedding until due to the coronavirus pandemic, Us Weekly confirmed. As it stands, her castmates have yet to receive an invite to the nuptials.

“I think it’s happening soon. We haven’t gotten anything,” Snooki told In Touch. “We would have loved to [go].”