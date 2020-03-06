Lost in the mail! Jersey Shore stars Mike “The Situation” and Lauren Sorrentino might not have made the guest list to former cast member Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s wedding to Christian Biscardi. The newlyweds admitted they “don’t know” if they’re invited to her upcoming nuptials on the Friday, March 6, episode of “The Morning Toast.”

“Not at the moment,” Lauren, 35, said when asked if she received Sammi’s invite in the mail. “We did invite her to our wedding and I think we got the decline button,” Mike, 37, chimed in. Although Sam, 32, couldn’t attend their wedding in November 2018, the blonde beauty said she “sent a nice gift.” According to the couple, they have not caught up with the bride-to-be since.

Shutterstock (3)

While the former reality star works out the kinks in her guest list, she is on top of the most important detail — her wedding dress! “I said YES to my dress!” Sammi announced via Instagram on March 2. “Special thank you to @castlecouture @castlecouturebridal for helping me choose the perfect wedding gown!” In a vlog shared to her YouTube channel, she gave viewers some details on how she found the perfect dress.

“I came in, like, I’m dead set on this bridal gown, and then they pulled a bunch of dresses for me, and I picked something that I never thought I would ever pick, ever,” she told her fans in the clip. “I ended up being so happy with this dress that it completely blew my mind.”

Sammi admitted the experience was better than she could have imagined. “I’m kind of a control freak, where I’m like, ‘No, I need to look and find my dress. I need to search this store,’” she revealed in her vlog. “I came to this place and found love with this whole experience, and I picked the dress like right then and there. It’s a feeling … I knew what I wanted when it was on my body.”

As for the beauty’s husband-to-be, he has some ideas of his own for what he will wear on their special day. “I should just cut the sleeves off of my tux for the wedding,” he joked on Instagram in February. “The way that God intended.” Maybe Mike and Lauren could lend some wedding advice to their Jersey Shore pals.