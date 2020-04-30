Self-growth. Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro seemingly revealed he is taking some big steps to right his wrongs following drama with ex-girlfriend Jen Harley.

“Self-love includes holding yourself accountable for your mistakes,” read a screenshot of the inspiring quote shared to his Instagram Story on Wednesday, April 29. The cryptic message is one of many social media posts that seemingly throws shade at his baby mama.

“Once you realize your worth, you’ll be embarrassed by the s–t you once settled for,” read another screenshot shared to his Story on Tuesday, April 28. Additionally, he’s been sharing several throwback photos of his 2-year-old daughter, Ariana, and gushing over the little girl.

Jen, 33, exclusively told In Touch she and Ariana haven’t seen or spoken to Ronnie in “months.” The MTV personality was forbidden from contacting the duo after an altercation between the parents transpired in October 2019. Ronnie was taken into police custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. One month later, Ronnie pleaded not guilty to the charges while Jen was granted a temporary order of protection against the reality star.

Since the “protection order is still in place,” Ronnie won’t be able to reunite with his daughter until they “modify” their agreement is at their next court date, which has been “put off” due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jen hopes she and Ronnie can “coparent peacefully” in the future, adding, “I’m just ready for all of it to be over.” Although the former flames “obviously love each other a lot,” Jen isn’t sure she can forgive her baby daddy and give their relationship another try.

“Our problem was we knew what was bothering us. Our underlying thing was cheating, but we would never do anything [about it],” she admitted, noting they were in a “toxic cycle” and had “zero” trust in their relationship. “We would just sweep things under the rug but we wouldn’t ever go to therapy or get self-help or do anything like that. So when we would fight, it would just blow up again and then that was our cycle.”

We hope these two can resolve their differences for the sake of their little girl.