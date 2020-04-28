Some regrets? Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hinted he’s not proud of some of the decisions he’s made in the past in a cryptic message he screenshot and shared to his Instagram Story. The 34-year-old’s revelation follows his ongoing drama with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Jen Harley.

“Once you realize your worth, you’ll be embarrassed by the s–t you once settled for,” read a meme post he shared on Tuesday, April 28. The telling quote is one of many social media jabs that seemingly throws shade at the 33-year-old mom of two.

Courtesy of Ronnie Magro-Ortiz/Instagram

“Meditation will help you realize the future and past you’re worried about don’t really exist in this moment, they are thoughts. So, it’s your lack of control of your mind, not your future or past that’s the issue,” read another cryptic screenshot message Ronnie shared on Monday, April 27. “Type ‘I am present’ to free yourself of your overactive imagination.”

Prior to his Instagram revelations, the proud dad shared several throwback photos of him bonding with his sweet daughter on April 24. According to the timestamp, most of the pictures were taken in April 2019.

The MTV personality is clearly missing his mini-me and is taking time in quarantine for some self-reflection. Sadly, Ronnie hasn’t spoken to Ariana in “months,” the brunette beauty exclusively told In Touch on April 7. The dad is prevented from having contact with his child and ex because their “protection order is still in place,” she explained. After an altercation took place between the coparents in October 2019, Ronnie was taken into custody on suspicion of felony domestic violence and kidnapping. One month later, Ronnie pleaded not guilty to the charges while Jen was granted a temporary protection order against her baby daddy.

While they are waiting to “modify” their agreement at their next court date, it has been “put off” due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result of the delay, Ronnie will have to continue to wait to reunite with his little girl.

“Jen has had sole custody of Ariana since the pandemic began, as a restraining order is in place barring Ronnie from contacting her or the baby and she understands the importance of keeping her baby close while the virus rages,” Jen’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, told In Touch on April 24. “Jen posted some beautiful pictures of Ariana’s second birthday and appreciates all the good wishes she got on Instagram!”