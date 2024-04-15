Jersey Shore star Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio Jr. and his girlfriend, Nikki Hall, made a rare public appearance together during a date night amid their private romance.

The couple was seen celebrating Nikki’s birthday at Sugar Factory in Honolulu, Hawaii, on April 14. During the celebration, Pauly, 43, and Nikki, 32, enjoyed Sugar Factory goblets and delicious treats at the Ala Moana Center location. The couple was all smiles as Nikki poured a colorful drink into a clear glass, while Pauly also posed for a solo shot at the venue.

Pauly D and Nikki’s night on the town comes after they seemed to take their romance out of the spotlight. Nikki used to regularly appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation and was included in several storylines, though stopped being featured on the show during season 6 in January 2023.

After fans noticed her consistent absences, Nikki reportedly explained in a TikTok Live that she took a break from filming to protect her mental health after receiving hateful messages online regarding a fight she had with Angelina Pivarnick during season 5.

While Pauly is still appearing on the show, which is currently airing season 7, Nikki has continued to stay off of the reality series. Meanwhile, the DJ has also not shared any information about their romance in recent episodes and they rarely post photos together on social media.

The lovebirds met on Pauly and Vinny Guadagnino’s reality dating show, Double Shot at Love, in 2019. Despite hitting it off during the first season, Nikki and Pauly chose not to pursue a romantic relationship when filming ended. However, they reconnected while filming the second season and mutually decided to take things slow.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly escalated their timeline when fans noticed they were quarantining together in Las Vegas in October 2020. He later credited the pandemic for helping his and Nikki’s relationship evolve.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly exclusively told In Touch in January 2021.

Talent Resources

He added that their relationship seemed promising in light of the pandemic. “It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse,” the MTV personality said at the time. “It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

Pauly then revealed that he saw a future with Nikki, adding that he “hopes” she could be the one.