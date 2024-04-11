She’s back — and engaged! Sammi Giancola, who recently rejoined Jersey Shore after an 11-year hiatus, is officially betrothed to her boyfriend of three years, Justin May. “Easiest question I ever answered,” the 37-year-old posted on Instagram. A source exclusively tells In Touch that Sammi didn’t see it coming when Justin popped the Q. “Sammi didn’t know when or where a proposal would happen, so it was a lovely surprise.”

The reality star weathered a tumultuous on-off romance with her Jersey Shore costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro before their 2014 split, and a broken engagement from fiancé Christian Biscardi in 2021 before finding love with Justin. “She feels this time it’s right,” adds the source.

“Justin is her best friend.” In true Jersey style, the pair are planning an over-the-top wedding. “They want a big traditional celebration,” says the insider. “Of course the cast will be invited!”