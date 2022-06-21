Exclusive Jersey Shore’s Mike Sorrentino Says He Can ‘Definitely See’ Marriage in Future for Pauly D and Nikki

It’s proposal time! Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino gushes over costar Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s relationship with girlfriend Nikki Hall, revealing that he can “definitely see” the two tying the knot in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I think that Nikki and Pauly are definitely living their best life,” he says. “I really can’t tell you exactly how their story ends or what’s gonna happen in the season, but I can tell you that I think this year, that someone’s gonna get down on one knee,” Mike, 39, teased the upcoming part 2 of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5.

The pair’s relationship has been anything but common, considering they met on a television show and had a rocky start to their romance. The DJ, 41, and influencer, 30, met on season 1 of Double Shot at Love With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, however, he decided not to take their relationship to the next level once the show was over.

But they don’t call it a double shot at love for nothing as the two found their way back to each other by the end of season 2 of the MTV dating show. Quickly after the season ended, the COVID lockdown brought them closer than ever after Nikki spent her time at Pauly’s Las Vegas residence during the height of the pandemic.

Shutterstock

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises … I grew myself, I grew a beard, and I got a girlfriend,” the reality star told In Touch in January 2021. “It’s pretty crazy how my relationship has grown. This whole quarantine thing has been a blessing and a curse,” he continued.

“It pulled tour away from me, but it brought me closer together with my relationship with Nikki.”

Not only did they spend quite a bit of quality time together, but Nikki even met his daughter, Amabella Sophia Markert, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Amanda Markert. The Pauly D Project alum revealed the sweet news in January 2021 with In Touch.

Now, we know the relationship gets a thumbs up from The Situation and his daughter, but what does his true love, Vinny Guadagnino, think of the couple? Well, he is rooting for an “endgame” between the pair.

“I’m not, like that guy that’s like, ‘When are you getting married?’” he said in a September 2021 interview with Us Weekly while explaining he wants Pauly and Nikki to enjoy the “stages” of a relationship.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation season 5, part 2 premieres on MTV Thursday, June 23 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.