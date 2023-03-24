Fans have gotten to know and love Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio’s girlfriend, Nikki Hall, throughout Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, as the reality personality has appeared in numerous episodes since the reboot’s 2018 premiere. So, why isn’t she on season 6? Keep reading for details, clues and updates about why Nikki is MIA from the latest season of Jersey Shore.

Why Isn’t Nikki Hall on ‘Jersey Shore’?

It is unclear exactly why the MTV personality has not yet appeared in an episode, and eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice Nikki’s absence from the sixth season of the reality series, which premiered in January 2023. Additionally, it appears that she is not featured in any of the show’s remaining trailers for season 6.

“Where is Nikki from #JerseyShoreFamilyVacation, I have yet to see her on any episode and that is NOT sitting well with me,” one fan wrote on Twitter, while another added, “Did Nikki and Pauly break up? She’s disappeared…”

When Did Nikki Hall and Angelina Pivarnick Fight?

Nikki and Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarick’s nasty fight during season 5 may be a reason the fashionista opted out of filming season 6, though it has not been confirmed.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

While the cast was visiting San Diego, California, Nikki got caught in the crossfire of a fight between Vinny Guadagnino and Angelina over a social media post. After Angelina poured water on Vinny, which also landed on Nikki, she in turn poured water all over Angelina. Things escalated after Angelina threw a glass of red wine all over Pauly’s gal, who then poured an entire bottle of wine over Angelina’s head.

How Did Nikki Hall and Pauly D Meet?

Nikki and Pauly met on his and Vinny’s reality dating show, Double Shot at Love. Though they decided not to pursue a relationship after the first season, they reconnected while filming the show’s second season, and claimed they were going to take things slow. However, in October 2020, fans noticed they were quarantining together in Las Vegas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Through this pandemic, I’m full of surprises — I grew myself, I grew a beard and I got a girlfriend,” Pauly dished to In Touch during a January 2021 interview.

Are Pauly D and Nikki Hall Still Together?

As of March 2023, it appears that Nikki and Pauly are still together. Though the couple tends to keep their relationship private and off of social media, Pauly appeared in a September 2022 TikTok video in which Nikki called him her “muse.” Additionally, out of the five accounts the DJ follows on Instagram, two belong to Nikki: her personal account and her Bair Bikini brand.