Angelina Pivarnick will be feuding with Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola on the upcoming season of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, she revealed in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“Just put it this way – who would you least expect me to fight with is who I’m fighting with this season,” Angelina, 37, dished to In Touch at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in New York City on December 8. “But multiple times. And I’m like, ‘Where are you getting this from?’ And there’s no alibi. So if that’s not the case, then it’s bulls–t to me. That’s going to be huge on the reunion.”

Although the MTV star didn’t name Sammi, 36, as her season 6 nemesis right away she eventually confirmed that she’s the other cast member at the center of the feud. She also teased an explosive confrontation at the show’s reunion special, which hasn’t been filmed yet.

“It’s going to be very f–king bad because I’m not about to let somebody come at me,” Angelina teased. “And when I swear on my dog’s life – because, knowing me, obviously my dog’s my kid – and you still say I’m f–king lying? There’s a problem. So it’s going to be crazy. It’s going to be a lot of drama, and with the one person you wouldn’t expect. Not the other three.”

Angelina has had ups and downs with Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Deena Cortese for years on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. Earlier this year, during part two of season 6, she invited Sammi to come back to the show for the first time since 2012 so she would have backup amid her drama with her cast members.

Everybody seemed to get to a good place with one another by the end of the season, which was filmed in April, but it doesn’t look like the love is going to last.

The original Jersey Shore aired for six seasons between 2009 and 2012 on MTV. The series returned as Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in 2018 with all of the original cast members except Sammi. Sammi opted not to partake in filming the reunion show following her breakup from costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

“I have chosen to not join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she shared. “I am not the same person I was at 22. At 31, I am extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

However, with Ronnie, 38, on hiatus from the show in 2023, it was the perfect time for Sammi to come back. “I remember the fun times with them and all the laughs we had,” Sammi explained in her return episode. “It’s a time in my life that I really loved. I enjoyed being there. Even though I was going through a little bit of something, there were positive and fun times. We’re all brothers and sisters. I miss being part of that.”

Ronnie actually returned to the show during season 6b, too, but he and Sammi did not reunite. They filmed their scenes separately while on a group trip to Florida.