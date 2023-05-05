Party’s here! Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola made her Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debut 11 years after exiting the original show.

Sammi, 36, was seen arriving to a gathering attended by the other cast members in a teaser clip for the upcoming season, which aired following the season 6 finale on Thursday, May 3.

“Have you told the girls that you DMed me?” she asked Angelina Pivarnick while walking into a house. Angelina, 36, responded that no one knew she was coming.

Viewers then saw Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi and Vinny Guadagnino appear shocked.

“Hey guys, sorry I’m late,” Sammi announced as she entered the house.

After a brief moment of silence, Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio broke the tension by shouting, “What the f–k?”

Sammi’s return will likely include plenty of drama, as the teaser showed clips of the cast members crying while she shouted, “Can you let me f–king talk?”

Following clips of Sammi fighting with her former castmates, she reintroduced herself in a confessional.

“I am still the sweetest bitch you’ll ever meet,” she told the cameras.

In addition to Sammi’s return, the teaser also gave a glimpse into her ex-boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s comeback after he announced his departure from the reality series in May 2021. While he starred on the spinoff since 2018, the father of one took a step back from the show shortly after he was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The New Jersey native revealed she was returning to MTV in March.

“OK, I can finally say … I’m backkkk!” the Sweetheart Styles founder wrote via Instagram. She tagged the official Jersey Shore Instagram account alongside a selfie.

MTV

Sammi’s last appearance on the franchise was during the original show’s finale in 2012. While most of the original cast decided to appear on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation when it premiered, Sammi said at the time that she was done with reality TV.

“I’ve chosen not to join the show this season because I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2018. “I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS.”

She didn’t elaborate on the meaning of “toxic situations” at the time, though many speculated she was referring to her tumultuous relationship with Ronnie, 37. The former couple dated on and off for five years before they split for good in 2014.

Following her split from Ronnie, Sammi since found love with her boyfriend, Justin May, who she began dating in 2021.