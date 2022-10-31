Making changes. Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick showed off her covered tattoo following her divorce from Chris Larangeira.

Angelina, 36, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, October 30, to share a video in which she posed in only a black bra and underwear.

Several of her tattoos were on full display, including stars on her hip and her sleeve. A large rose tattoo was also placed on the side of her booty, where she used to have a tattoo of her engagement ring with text that read “3rd time’s a charm.”

During their engagement, Chris, 42, surprised Angelina by picking out the tattoo for her during their 2018 appearance on How Far is Tattoo Far? The phrase referenced her two failed engagements before their relationship.

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

The MTV star covered up the engagement ring tattoo after finalizing her divorce from Chris in May, which a source confirmed to In Touch in July.

However, Chris later alleged Angelina did not uphold the terms of their agreement. In June, he told the courts that his ex failed to pay him $22,000 as part of their divorce settlement.

He included the deal, which was signed in July 2021, as evidence in his filing. “Angelina will pay Christopher the sum of $22,000 which represents his 50 [percent] share of the monies gifted to the parties for their wedding,” their marital settlement stated.

By June, the insider revealed that Angelina no longer owes Chris the money.

Angelina and Chris’ strained marriage has been a popular topic on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, while Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi previously revealed that the Staten Island native removed the tattoo during an exclusive interview with In Touch in September.

“She covered that up with a really pretty flower, which looks so hot,” Nicole, 34, said at the time. “She got that done.”

The longtime TV personality also revealed how Angelina was holding up after the split. “She’s still going through all the emotions right now,” Nicole explained. “It doesn’t happen overnight. So I feel like she still has her moments, but I feel like me and the girls are really trying to be there to do fun things with her.”

She added that Angelina was “moving on” and “accepting” the divorce. “She just wants to be happy,” Nicole added.

Also during the interview, Nicole revealed if she thinks Angelina will ever hook up with their costar Vinny Guadagnino now that she’s single.

“We like to peer pressure them to hook up. We think it’s weird and gross, but at the same time, we’re here for it and we want it,” she said. “We’re trying our best to make it happen. I know the fans wanna see it, but I mean, I don’t know. It’s really hard. We’re trying to push them to do it, but I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”