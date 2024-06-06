Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick is no stranger to drama, and she made headlines in June 2024 after it was reported she is facing charges following an incident at her New Jersey residence. What charges are Angelina facing and what happened during the alleged incident?

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Is Facing Assault Charges

Angelina is facing several charges including simple assault, criminal mischief, obstructing the administration of law and resisting arrest, according to a municipal summons issued on June 2, 2024, and obtained by TMZ.

Why Is Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Facing Charges?

It’s not currently known what Angelina did to be hit with the charges, as the summons did not contain specific information due to confidentiality reasons.

Freehold Township Police Department officers told TMZ that they are not able to discuss exactly what happened due legal exemptions for publicly releasing information related to domestic violence cases, as well as criminal investigations.

Page Six reported that her fiancé, Vinny Tortorella, was present for the incident. However, it’s not currently known if he was involved.

Has ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Addressed the Charges?

Angelina has not publicly addressed the charges. However, her lawyer, James Leonard, shared insight into the situation on June 5, 2024.

“This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication,” he told TMZ. “We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us. Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time.”

Leonard then stated that the situation wasn’t that serious because Angelina was only charged on a municipal summons. However, he declined the outlet’s request to elaborate on what exactly happened.

Angelina is scheduled to appear in court in July 2024.

Has ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Angelina Pivarnick Been Arrested in the Past?

The June 2024 incident is not the first time Angelina has had a run-in with the law.

Cops were previously called to her home in November 2023 after she and Vinny got into a domestic altercation. While the police report stated that Angelina called 911, she declined to press charges once authorities arrived at her home.

“This matter is now closed,” Leonard told Page Six after the MTV personality decided not to press charges. “Moving forward, Angelina would ask for privacy as it pertains to her personal life.”

Meanwhile, Vinny’s lawyer, Elizabeth Rozin-Golinder, explained the couple continued living together after the altercation. “My client and Ms. Pivarnick are still engaged and are still residing together. Mr. Tortorella denies any act of impropriety that would warrant police involvement and denies any act of domestic violence occurred,” she said at the time.