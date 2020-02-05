Not having it. Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick took to Instagram to rave about her new breast implants on Tuesday, February 4. While she was feeling sexy and confident, a troll took a stab at the 33-year-old for being “fake.” Of course, the sharp-tongued MTV star was not going to stand for any shade.

“All [you] guys are in your 30s and everything is fake LOL,” the hater wrote with several laughing emojis. Angeliners wasted no time clapping back. She kept it simple, writing, “f–k off” with a middle finger emoji.

Courtesy Angelina Pivarnick/Instagram

Aside from the rude remark, Angelina answered several of her fans’ plastic surgery inquiries in the comments. One user admitted to being nervous to go under the knife, to which she replied, “Don’t be. I was the same way.” Another asked the star if the procedure was painful. “Not bad and tolerable,” she responded, “and I’m bad with pain.”

In the caption, the beauty gushed over her new assets and praised her surgeon. “My boobies are my fave part of my body now thanks to @tutelaps.” She continued, “I never had one surgery in my life until this and let me tell you I would do it again because he’s that amazing.”

Courtesy of Angelina Pivarnick

This isn’t the first time Angelina took down a troll for criticizing her appearance. Back in January, a hater accused the beauty of “not having the same face” and told her to back away from the operating table. “It’s called makeup,” she shot back. “I would never go on someone’s page and comment f–ked up stuff. Get a life. I will do as I please.”

Angelina is clearly a confident woman and there is no reeling in this spitfire. Although she refuses to be censored, she has decided to settle down. The beauty tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Chris Larangeira back in November 2019. After saying “I do,” she took to Instagram to gush over her love. “Happiness is the key in any marriage and partnership 💒👰🏻🤵🏻🙏🏼. Thank you @chris_e_piss_e for loving me for me and never letting things affect you … you are sooo strong.”