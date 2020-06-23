Peace out, haters! Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a troll who accused her of bullying costar Angelina Pivarnick after her wedding drama aired on the show.

“Can’t wait to have everyone boycott your stupid s–t shop. Oh, and maybe watch your kids get bullied one day just the same way you bully Angelina and [disrespected] her at her wedding,” the hater wrote in a direct message on Instagram to the MTV personality, 32.

To put the troll on blast, the mama of three shared a screenshot of the scathing message and her epic reply to her Instagram Story on Monday, June 22. “Thank you for these kind and wise words of yours. It’s greatly appreciated. Thank you for supporting and watching our show! Stay safe in this crazy world,” she wrote with a kiss and a praying hands emoji. Clearly, the reality star is killing her haters with kindness.

On the season finale of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, footage from Angelina’s November 2019 wedding aired which featured a speech given by Snooki, Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Deena Cortese that didn’t go over well. The trio made a few jokes, calling Angelina, 33, the “dump to their island.” Following their speech, the bride stormed off. “I was trying to laugh it off but it was not funny,” she said to her husband, Chris Larangeira.

One month after the incident at Angelina’s wedding, the Poughkeepsie, New York native announced she would be leaving the show in order to spend more time with her family. She also said the show is not what it used to be. “Lately, everything is so serious … It’s not about a team anymore. Fans are against one another when it comes to a cast member. I don’t want that,” she said on her podcast, “It’s Happening With Snooki and Joey.”

Even though she stepped out of the spotlight, this isn’t the first time Snooki has taken aim at her social media trolls. Most recently, the Strong Is the New Sexy author clapped back at a hater who said her son Angelo’s nails were too long and unsafe in March. “He’s fine. Enjoy the cuteness of his face instead of his nails. Thanks,” she slammed in response.

In fact, the brunette beauty has developed a reputation for putting haters in their place. “She does a good job at it,” former castmate Vinny Guadagnino exclusively told In Touch about his sassy pal in February. He explained the proud mama doesn’t get “all worked up” over nasty remarks with her “‘Calm down, Carol’” attitude. “It just shows she knows it’s a joke,” the Keto Guido, 32, explained. “[Snooki] knows these people are sick people … She doesn’t really care.”

It looks like Snooki is still the reigning clapback queen!