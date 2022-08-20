Not having it! Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi clapped back at a fan for asking why her husband, Jionni LaValle, is rarely seen.

“Where is your husband?? [Because] we’re missing that WHOLE part of your life,” the online user wrote via Twitter on Thursday, August 18.

Upon noticing the comment, Snooki, 34, didn’t hesitate to reply.

“He has severe anxiety and hates being [in front] of [the] camera,” the MTV personality tweeted in response. “He never liked it. He hardly lets me post pictures. It’s a mental health issue that I respect and choose not to push him to be on camera. But please, proceed to be nasty about it. It’s fine. Good day, ma’am.”

The couple are known for keeping their relationship out of the public eye. Jionni, 35, previously announced that he chose to leave the hit reality TV series in a January 2018 Instagram statement.

“Hey guys, I’m going to visit this subject one time and one time only,” he began at the time. “My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it.”

Despite his decision to leave the reality TV world, the father of three insisted, “Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids.”

The former Snooki & Jwoww stars first hooked up during season 3 of Jersey Shore, which premiered in January 2011 and documented some of their romance drama along the way. In March 2012, Snooki confirmed that she was pregnant with her first child, son Lorenzo, and engaged to Jionni in an interview with Us Weekly. At the time, the duo had already been together for a year and a half.

“I have different priorities now,” Snooki said. “I don’t care what anybody else thinks. As long as I know I’m ready and he’s ready.”

In addition to Lorenzo, 10, who was born in August 2012, Snooki and Jionni also share daughter Giovanna, 7, and son Angelo, 3. Two months after welcoming Giovanna, the parents officially tied the knot in November 2014. Nearly five years later, the pair welcomed their third child, Angelo, in May 2019.

The two New Jersey natives have been enjoying their lives as one big, happy family. Snooki previously told In Touch that she had wanted to have four children and joked about tricking her husband into expanding their brood.

“I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘Hell no,’” she said in August 2021. She jokingly added, “So, maybe I’ll just trick them and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God.’”