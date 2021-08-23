Exclusive Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Jokes How She’s Going to ‘Trick’ Husband Jionni Into Having Baby No. 4: ‘I’m on the Pill’

Babies on the brain? Jersey Shore alum Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi revealed she’s in no rush to have a fourth child with husband Jionni LaValle but joked about how she could “trick” him into expanding their brood in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

The MTV personality, 33, tells In Touch she is “good right now,” however, she isn’t ruling out the possibility in the future. “I always said I wanted four, so, maybe in like a year or two, but my husband’s like, ‘Hell no,'” Snooki quips.

Courtesy of Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polozzi /Instagram

“So, maybe I’ll just trick them and be like, ‘Yeah, babe, I’m on the pill,’ and be like, ‘Oh my God,'” the mom of three says with a laugh.

Snooki and Jionni, 34, first met at Karma nightclub while filming the show in 2010 and they have been married since November 2014. The reality star couple share kids, Lorenzo, 8, Giovanna, 6, and Angelo, 2.

More recently, her longtime costar Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino joined the parenthood club with the arrival of his baby boy, Romeo, in May 2021. When asked if she gave any parenting advice to Mike and his wife Lauren Sorrentino (née Pesce), the Gorilla Beach author wasn’t afraid to keep it real.

“I actually got her out of the house to drink wine, and that’s a huge parenting advice because you need that,” Snooki tells In Touch. “The self time to be a good parent. So, that’s my advice to her.”

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation fans have been enjoying seeing Snooki on the small screen again after her MTV appearance earlier this month. In December 2019, the Celebrity Apprentice alum announced she was leaving the franchise ahead of the reboot’s fourth season.

Shutterstock; Instagram

“I just can’t do it anymore. Like, literally, leaving my kids to film it is really, really hard on me,” she explained on an episode of her “It’s Happening With Snooki & Joey” podcast. “I don’t like partying, like, three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. And I want to be home with the kids.”

Luckily, people can now look forward to seeing Snooki on a regular basis with the premiere of her new Ridiculousness-inspired show Messyness, which she will be hosting. The series “celebrates dating, partying, and all of the messy stages experienced in young adulthood.”

Messyness premieres on MTV Monday, August 23, with a one-week special event. Two new episodes will air each night at 7 and 7:30 p.m. ET.