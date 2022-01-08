Heating up! Jersey Shore alum Samantha “Sammi Sweetheart” Giancola and her new boyfriend, Justin May, are “hot and heavy,” a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“They spent the holidays together and rang in the new year with plenty of PDA,” the insider reveals about the new couple. “Funny enough, he used to bartend at Bamboo and Karma back when the Jersey Shore cast was partying there and filming.” The source adds Justin is 34 years old and from Toms River, New Jersey.

Sammi, 34, went Instagram official with her new man on Thanksgiving 2021. The former MTV star shared a cozy photo of herself and Justin via Twitter and Instagram Stories at the time. She captioned her Story post, “Thankful.”

The couple went on to celebrate their first Christmas together in December 2021. “Merry Christmas! ,” the Sweetheart Coast owner captioned a photo of her snuggling up to her hunky beau via Instagram on Saturday, December 25.

Courtesy of Justin May/Instagram

As for Justin, he shared the first photo of the former reality TV star on his Instagram page on January 6. “Possibly still hungover from NYE … ” the New Jersey native captioned a carousel of four photos from his night out. The second shot featured a loved-up snap of him and Sammi as they rang in 2022 together.

This marks Sammi’s first public relationship since her split from fiancé Christian Biscardi. The former couple started dating in 2017 and were engaged by March 2019. Unfortunately, their wedding was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic in the spring of 2020. While it’s unclear how far they got in the wedding planning process before they called off their nuptials, Sammi revealed she said yes to her wedding dress in March 2020.

In May 2021, Sammi and Christian sparked split rumors after fans noticed they both deleted photos of each other from their respective Instagram pages. Two months later, she confirmed they had broken up via TikTok. In a Q&A-style video, she danced along to music while answering some of her most-asked questions at the time as her answers appeared on the screen.

“Are you coming back to Jersey Shore?” read one question, and her response was, “No.” Another question asked, “Are you single?” and she responded, “Yes.” The last question read, “Are you happy?” and she answered, “YESSS!”

Sammi rose to fame as part of the original cast of MTV’s Jersey Shore. She appeared on the show from 2009 to 2012 and most notably documented her relationship with costar Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. After dating on and off for five years, they called it quits for good in 2014.