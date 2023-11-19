Baby No. 2 is on the way for Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Duggar! The couple announced that Hannah is pregnant via Instagram on Saturday, November 18.

“Life just keeps getting sweeter!” the Counting On alum, 24, and his wife, 28, wrote. They also included the hashtags “the best days” and “ so grateful,” along with a photo of themselves showing off their baby’s ultrasound. Their first daughter, Brynley, is also featured in the family shot.

The comments section of the pair’s post was immediately flooded with congratulatory messages. Jeremiah’s sister Jill Duggar wrote, “Congratulations!!!” and Jessa Duggar posted a pair of heart eye emojis to express her excitement.

Courtesy of Hannah Duggar/Instagram

Jeremiah and Hannah’s exciting news comes less than one year after Brynley’s birth on Christmas Day 2022. This relationship has been quite a whirlwind, as Jeremiah and Hannah went public with their relationship in October 2021 and were engaged just three months after that. They got married on March 26, 2022, in Nebraska.

“Today was a perfect day, as we stood before our family and friends and committed our lives to each other,” they shared after the wedding. “It was such a beautiful culmination of so many prayers, dreams and desires. As we’ve seen God’s gracious hand in bringing our lives together, we are excited to see how He will continue to direct our paths. We are looking forward to sharing our married journey with you. Thank you for sharing our joy!”

Just days before Hannah announced her second pregnancy, she gave fans an update on life with Brynely in another Instagram post. “We’re soaking up every bit of sunshine before it officially gets cold and we pull out everything Christmas!” she shared. “Brynley is all about exploring these days and it’s the cutest thing watching her take in the world.”Hannah and Jeremiah announced Brynley’s birth on New Year’s Day and referred to her as their “precious Christmas gift” when they shared the news. “Baby girl decided to arrive early and we are totally and completely in love with our Brynley Noelle.”

When Hannah and Jeremiah got engaged, she also gushed over the proposal on social media. “YES!!!A thousand times, yes!!!” she wrote. “Making memories with you is my favorite and I cannot wait to spend a lifetime making more. You are an answer to a prayer, a dream come true, the love of my life and my very best friend. I love you, Jeremiah!”