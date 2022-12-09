Cozy abode! Counting On alum Jeremiah Duggar and wife Hannah Duggar (née Wissmann) are living in an RV while expecting baby No. 1. The newlyweds have personalized their camper and made it into a gorgeous space.

“Honestly, I love the camper so much, and I think it’ll work great while the baby is still little,” Hannah explained via her Instagram Stories during a Q&A in December 2022. “We will move into a house eventually, but we aren’t in a rush. This has been perfect for us right now.”

The Nebraska native, who married the TLC alum in March 2022, added that her husband “did a bunch of research and work” to insulate the RV in an effort to make it “warm and cozy” in the winter.

As far as the nursery for their baby girl, who is due in spring 2023, Hannah said they are “keeping things pretty simple.”

“Maybe I can say the whole camper is her nursery?! In which case, it is currently decorated in all things Christmas,” she teased ahead of the holiday, adding that the couple cleared an area for “all of her darling baby clothes and stuff.”

Their space is cozy, and the duo clearly has an eye for interior decorating. The camper is outfitted with wood floors and all-white cabinetry with stylish hardware. Their home looks fresh and bright thanks to the white furniture and simple decor.

Living in an RV is not completely new for Hannah. She and her six siblings are in a family band led by their parents, and the brood frequently lives and travels by bus together while touring the country. Although some of the Wissmann children have gone on to get married, they still reunite for musical appearances.

“Life has been busy with our whole family in many different directions the last several months. But this weekend we loaded up the bus for the first time in a while,” the Wissmann Family Instagram page wrote in August 2022 after they traveled to Minnesota for a show.

As for Jeremiah, he’s not the only one of his 18 siblings who has lived in an RV. Sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) and husband Austin Forsyth, who share Gideon and Evelyn, lived in a camper before moving into their Arkansas home.

“It’s a 32-foot-long camper. It has three slide-outs. It fits our family great,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed about their “cool” living situation in 2019. “We’ve been living in it for nine months to a year, and I love it. It’s hard sometimes because you don’t have the bigger kitchen or space, but it works great. Perfect space for us.”

Although they now live in a bigger home while Joy is pregnant with baby No. 3, the pair still love taking trips in their camper and even drove it out to Nebraska for Jeremiah and Hannah’s wedding.

In addition, brother John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar (née Burnett), who share daughter Grace and son Charlie, also reportedly lived in a mobile home at one point during their marriage, and now, they are major camping enthusiasts.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Jeremiah and Hannah Duggar’s RV home!