Called out. Jennifer Lopez blasted guests that sold a video from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck and broke their NDAs.

After footage from the couple’s August 20 nuptials were posted via social media, Jennifer, 52, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on the matter. “This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” the Marry Me actress wrote in an Instagram comment to the fan account @jlow0rld on Saturday, August 27. “I don’t know where you all are getting it from bc we had NDAs and asked everyone to not share anything from our wedding. That is our choice to share.”

“Anything I put out private is [in my newsletter] OnTheJLO and it’s to share w my fans. Which I will do when I am ready to,” she continued. “This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thank you for caring I love you guys.”

J. Lo issued the statement in response to a leaked video that showed her serenading Ben, 50, at their Georgia wedding. In the clip, which was first published by TMZ, Jennifer gave an impressive performance of a new song that was complete with backup dancers and singers.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

The newlyweds’ second wedding ceremony came just one month after they were legally married in a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the “On the Floor” singer shared the following day via her On the JLo newsletter. “Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Jennifer added. “When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is one another and the promise we make to love, care, understand, be patient, loving and good to one another. We had that. And so much more. Best night of our lives.”

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance nearly two decades after calling off their first engagement in January 2004. The Gigli costars were previously set to wed in September 2003, though postponed the wedding due to too much “media scrutiny.”

The pair reconnected in April 2021 after the Wedding Planner actress split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The Last Duel actor surprised Jennifer when he popped the question one year later as she was enjoying a bubble bath.