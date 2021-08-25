Jennifer Lopez has experienced many romances throughout her life, including three marriages and two engagements. All in all, J. Lo has been gifted five engagement rings from her former lovers.

Most recently, the “Jenny From the Block” songstress was engaged to Alex Rodriguez. The ex-lovebirds started dating in 2017 and announced their plans to wed in March 2019. However, they confirmed their split after four years together in April 2021.

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects,” read their statement to Today. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Prior to her relationship with the baseball icon, Jennifer was romantically involved with her ex-husbands, Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and Marc Anthony, as well as her other ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck. Since ending things with Alex, the Second Act star has rekindled her relationship with the Gone Girl actor and they are back together.

“Ben and Jen aren’t wasting any time. It’s like no time has passed at all,” an insider revealed to In Touch of the formerly engaged couple in May 2021. “They’re right back in the thick of a red hot romance. They picked up right where they left off.”

Both Ben and Jen — who dated from 2002 to 2004 — are so excited about their rekindled relationship. “[It’s] almost like nothing ever changed. Second chances are very rare to come by and they got one. That’s why they’ve just jumped in and are moving pretty quickly,” the source added. The Way Back actor was even spotted looking at engagement rings at Tiffany and Co. in August 2021.

Things are going so well between the two that Jennifer’s mom, Guadalupe, is “hoping” they “make it down the aisle” this time around. “Guadalupe [has] always loved Ben, and she made him promise that he wouldn’t break her daughter’s heart again,” a previous source told In Touch.

While fans wait to see if Jen and Ben say “I do,” scroll through the gallery below to check out all five of J. Lo’s engagement rings!