Their chemistry is off the charts! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted kissing passionately while out for dinner amid their rekindled romance.

The on-again couple enjoyed a steamy makeout session in new photos obtained by Page Six on Monday, June 14. Ben and J. Lo were grabbing a bite to eat at Nobu in Malibu, California, on Sunday, June 13, and were joined by some of her family for her sister Linda Lopez‘s 50th birthday. Jennifer’s kids, Max and Emme, were also present for the meal.

Story is developing …