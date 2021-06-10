Exclusive Jennifer Lopez’s Kids Max and Emme React to Her Romance With Ben Affleck: ‘They Know He’s an Actor’

No sweat! Jennifer Lopez “wasn’t worried” about how her kids, Maximilian and Emme, would react to her on-again romance with Ben Affleck. “They knew mommy was dating him, she told them,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch.

“Jen was being very careful with introducing Emme and Max to Ben, but they have met,” the source says, revealing J. Lo’s son recognized Ben, 48, from one of his blockbuster films. “They know he’s an actor, Max knew him from Batman, so he was impressed. Emme didn’t really know he was until she did some googling.”

The Marry Me actress, 51, is very close with both of her children shared with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Her kids are smart so Jen doesn’t try to hide anything from them that they could easily look up [online],” the insider tells In Touch.

J. Lo previously gushed about being a proud parent to her fraternal twins in a candid interview with WSJ Magazine, revealing the coronavirus pandemic quarantine pushed them to become stronger in tough times and closer as a family unit.

“I watched them go from kind of young and naive to really, like, grown-ups to me now,” she said in November 2020. “They’ve been given a dose of the real world, with the knowledge that things can be taken away from you and life is going to happen no matter what. They had to grow up … So did we.”

Jennifer appears to have a new lease on life these days. In April, the “On the Floor” songstress and then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez announced their split after four years together, confirming reports they would no longer be getting married. Since then, her romance with Ben picked up again — 17 years after their breakup.

Bennifer ventured off to Montana for a week-long getaway over Mother’s Day Weekend and it seems she is now ready for a change of scenery.

Another insider previously told In Touch the Hustlers actress is eager to relocate closer to Ben and away from any “reminders” of ex Alex, 45.

“The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source added. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”