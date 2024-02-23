Jennifer Garner Is ‘Relieved’ That Boyfriend John Miller Is ‘Different’ From Ex Ben Affleck
While her ex Ben Affleck and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, are starring in Super Bowl ads, Jennifer Garner prefers to keep things drama-free with her businessman boyfriend John Miller. “They’re not into the power couple trend,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking.”
Since their on-off-on romance began in 2018, Jennifer, 51, and the CaliGroup CEO, 45, have endeavored to keep their close connection under wraps, arriving separately for dinner dates or avoiding red-carpet photos at premieres before linking up inside. They managed to keep their latest high-profile outing, to the opening night of Sting’s new musical, similarly low-key, as they stayed in their seats during intermission.
“They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded,” explains the source. “Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy.” The source adds that following Jen’s 10-year marriage to Ben — which weathered the Oscar winner’s gambling and alcohol addictions, plus rumors of his post-separation tryst with the nanny to their three kids (Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11) — the actress is “relieved” that John, who has two kids from a previous marriage, “is different from Ben. In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper.”
