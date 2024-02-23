While her ex Ben Affleck and his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, are starring in Super Bowl ads, Jennifer Garner prefers to keep things drama-free with her businessman boyfriend John Miller. “They’re not into the power couple trend,” a source exclusively tells In Touch. “They’re homebodies but like to go out occasionally, and they both like movies, books and cooking.”

Since their on-off-on romance began in 2018, Jennifer, 51, and the CaliGroup CEO, 45, have endeavored to keep their close connection under wraps, arriving separately for dinner dates or avoiding red-carpet photos at premieres before linking up inside. They managed to keep their latest high-profile outing, to the opening night of Sting’s new musical, similarly low-key, as they stayed in their seats during intermission.

“They have a good time together, and they keep the relationship guarded,” explains the source. “Jen is a magnet for publicity, but she does everything in her power to protect John’s privacy.” The source adds that following Jen’s 10-year marriage to Ben — which weathered the Oscar winner’s gambling and alcohol addictions, plus rumors of his post-separation tryst with the nanny to their three kids (Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 11) — the actress is “relieved” that John, who has two kids from a previous marriage, “is different from Ben. In Jen’s eyes, John’s a keeper.”