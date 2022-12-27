Former Counting On stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar returned to Instagram seven months after their oldest son, Josh Duggar, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for child pornography charges. The couple’s ’social media account became active again to promote a YouTube video created by their son James Duggar.

“Good job on the video, James!” the TLC couple’s joint account wrote, adding a clapping emoji, while reposting the 21-year-old’s YouTube video about the family’s 2022 Christmas celebration.

Duggar Family/Instagram

James shared the 10-minute video on his YouTube Channel, Duggars Gone Wild, and gave a detailed look at attending church and the holiday party at his parents’ house. The only reference to Josh, 34, was when James showed a family portrait hanging on the wall, which included his eldest sibling, his wife, Anna Duggar, and their children.

Jim Bob, 57, and Michelle, 56, had been radio silent on social media amid Josh’s legal issues before sharing James’ video on their Instagram Stories. The last post on their feed came in May after son Jed Duggar and his wife, Katey Duggar, welcomed baby No. 1, son Truett.

Josh was sentenced to over 12 years in prison that same month. However, In Touch confirmed in July that his release date at FCI Seagoville was later changed to August 12, 2032, which totals to just more than 10 years behind bars.

The disgraced reality star’s sentencing came after he was found guilty of one count of receiving child pornography and one count of possessing child pornography following a nine-day trial in December 2021. The possessing child pornography charge was later dropped at Josh’s sentencing hearing.

The former 19 Kids and Counting star “used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas previously shared in a press release following Josh’s arrest in April 2021. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

After the father of seven was found guilty, Jim Bob and Michelle said the situation was “grievous” via their family blog.

“In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support,” their joint statement read. “As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life’s circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers.”