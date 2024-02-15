Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Have ‘Major Chemistry’

Friends fans were thrilled to see Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer back together on the small screen for a star-studded Uber Eats Super Bowl ad on February 11. And the former costars were equally happy to see each other.

According to a source, sparks flew between the longtime pals during the shoot. “Jen and David had a blast doing the commercial,” the source exclusively tells In Touch. “Jen usually gets stressed out in those kinds of situations but having David there really relaxed her. He cracks her up. The crew could sense major chemistry between them.”

The duo famously worked together on the hit NBC sitcom from 1994 to 2004, playing beloved on/off-again couple Ross Geller and Rachel Green. In the years since, the Friends cast remained in touch but Jen, 54, and David, 57, have been spending more time than usual together since 2021, when cast members gathered for the much-anticipated Friends reunion special.

Paul Drinkwater / Contributor

They were also there for each other in the wake of costar Matthew Perry’s untimely October 2023 death, sharing their grief. The buzzy Super Bowl spot was a chance for them to have some fun — and revisit their flirty vibe. Now the source says things have recently taken a turn — finally satisfying fans’ hope they’d become an off-screen couple.

“The feelings Jen and David have for each other go beyond friendship,” says the source. “They’re taking things slow and keeping things quiet for now. Only a few close friends know and they want to keep it that way for a while.”

Same Page

The timing had never been right — until now. On the reunion special, David and Jennifer revealed they had unrequited crushes on each other during the early days of Friends. “The first season, I had a major crush on Jen,” said David. “At some point, we were both crushing hard on each other — but it was like two ships passing [in the night] because one of us was always in a relationship.”

Jen recalled telling David it would be a “bummer” if their first kiss was on national television. “Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” she said. “So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

The source says their castmates always knew something was up. “Everyone around them felt their connection. It’s not something they could hide, even though they tried to be cool about it.”

That history is the basis of their bond. “Jen and David feel so comfortable around each other,” says the source. “They’ve been confiding in each other a lot, and trust each other implicitly,” adds the source.

“Friends was an amazing ride they experienced together. Jen’s never had that bond with anyone else, and the same is true for David.”

Loyal Pals

True to the Friends theme song, they have been there for each other. The Morning Show star helped support David through his 2017 divorce from Zoë Buckman (mom to his daughter, Cleo, 12), and David was a shoulder to cry on during Jen’s split from Justin Theroux the following year.

“David went through a rough time after he and Zoë split,” explains the source. “He was wary of dating again and Jen told him there was no rush and to take his time. She went through the same thing after she and Justin broke up.”

While Jen has never had kids, she’s close with her costars’ offspring. “David’s a great dad,” says the source. “Jen appreciates how devoted he is to his daughter.”

Matthew’s death was a turning point for the two. The Fools Rush In actor was found dead at age 54 in his hot tub October 28; an autopsy later revealed he died of acute effects of ketamine. (The report also pointed to other factors, including coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.)

“Losing Matthew was a shock,” says the source. “Jen and David knew he’d had health issues but thought he was doing better. They’re all still grieving his loss and can’t truly believe he’s gone.”

Cheering Section

Rattled by the loss and both finally single and ready to date at the same time, the two began sending flirty texts back and forth and have met up a few times at Jen’s place for quiet dinners. “They’re making plans to get together for dinner again soon,” says the source.

Their former costars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Matt LeBlanc are on board. “Jen’s been talking to Courteney a lot about how she feels about David and how he feels about her, and Courteney’s telling her to go for it,” reveals the source. “She wants to see her friend happy, and Courteney thinks David’s perfect for Jen.”

Lisa and Matt feel the same way, dishes the source. “They’re saying it’s about time. Life is short. Jen and David obviously have feelings for each other. They should act on them.”