The cast of Friends is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, who died after a reported drowning at his Los Angeles home on October 28. The six main stars were as tight as can be, both during the sitcom’s 10-year run from 1994 through 2004 through the present day. They appeared in Instagram photos at get togethers over the years, having group dinners and sharing sweet snapshots that made fans’ hearts melt over how they really were the best of friends.

Their closeness was still apparent in the long-awaited Friends reunion which aired on HBO on May 27, 2021. Now, actors and actresses who starred on the show over the years with Matthew are sharing tributes to his talent while mourning his death.

Scroll down to see the cast of Friends‘ reactions to Matthew Perry’s death.