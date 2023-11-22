Friends fans lost one of their favorites when Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, died on October 28, 2023. Matthew was found unresponsive in the hot tub at his Los Angeles home after an apparent drowning.

However, Matthew isn’t the only big star the Friends cast has lost through the years. From James Michael Tyler who played Gunther, the barista pining over Jennifer Aniston’s character, Rachel Green, to Mike Hagerty who took on the role of the building superintendent, several actors who appeared on the show have died. Keep scrolling to see all of the Friends stars we’ve lost through the years.