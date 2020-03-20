Reunited and it feels so good! Celebrities from television shows and movies are always getting together and documenting their epic gatherings on social media or on the red carpet. From Boy Meets World to Twilight to Harry Potter, these star-studded get-togethers have us feeling some type of way.

Recently, old television shows are being rebooted since fans are craving nostalgia from their childhood. Girl Meets World aired for three years on Disney Channel and followed the relationship of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence’s daughter, Riley, as she navigated high school. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon brought back All That — the sketch comedy show for kids, which was popular in the ‘90s and early 2000s — with original castmember Kenan Thompson as an executive producer in June, and it was a success.

Hilary Duff is currently filming the new Lizzie McGuire series, and to say we are jumping for joy would be an understatement. “I think it’s going to be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past, and also a fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different,” the 32-year-old told Us Weekly.

And the cherry on top of it all — a Friends reunion is confirmed at HBO Max with the six original castmembers. The special will be available in May when the streaming service officially launches. “It’s happening,” Jennifer Aniston captioned a photo of her former costars on Instagram.

Clearly, fans are dying to see their old favorite characters brought to life. In fact, even some of the talent are itching to get back on the small screen. When the Zoey 101 cast got together over the summer for dinner, Victoria Justice dished on what exactly went down. “It was a lot of fun. It was great getting back together,” she told Life & Style in September. “It really just brought back old times and so many great memories. I just remember sitting there and looking at everyone’s faces and just feeling like no one had really changed. Like, things had obviously changed, but we were still, like, at our core the same people, and it just felt so comfortable and so familiar. That was a nice feeling. It was really fun.”

Well, keep the content coming, you guys! Scroll through the gallery below to see our favorite picks.

