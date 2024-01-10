Matthew Perry’s death investigation has been officially closed.

On Tuesday, January 9, People reported that the Los Angeles Police Department “have determined they would no longer be looking into [Perry’s] death.”

Perry was 54 when he was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his home in Pacific Palisades on October 28, 2023. At first, it was believed that Perry drowned after the term “apparent drowning” was referenced in audio obtained by TMZ. However, initial autopsy reports listed Perry’s cause of death as “deferred.”

The Friends alum’s official cause of death was eventually ruled as the acute effects of ketamine by the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner on December 15, 2023. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office also revealed that the 17 Again star had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression before his death, but they also stated the that the ketamine in Perry’s system at the time of his death “could not be from that infusion therapy, since ketamine’s half-life is 3 to 4 hours, or less.”

Walter McBride / Getty Images

Perry had long been open about his struggles with substance abuse and addiction, but his friend Athenna Crosby, who had lunch with the actor the day before his death, said he was “100 percent sober” when he died.

“I mean, I can’t know what exactly he was thinking or feeling. I can only share my experience. And, of course, he was his own person that maybe he had said, done or thought of things the day that he passed that I might never come to know,” Crosby said in an interview with Fox News Digital published on November 2, 2023.

Fellow Friends star Jennifer Aniston revealed she and Perry had been texting the morning he died and said he was in great spirits.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Aniston, 54, told Variety in an interview published on December 11, 2023. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy.”

“I want people to know he was really healthy and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” she continued.

Since Perry’s death, all of his Friends costars have shared a tribute to their pal on Instagram, including Aniston.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep … Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” Aniston captioned a post on November 15, 2023. “We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply.”