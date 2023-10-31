Fans of Matthew Perry worldwide are mourning his death and more details are coming to light about where the iconic actor was seen on his last days.

Matthew Perry Was Seen at a Restaurant 24 Hours Before Death

Perry was spotted dining alongside a mystery brunette at Hotel Bel-Air on October 27, one day before he was pronounced dead in his Los Angeles home.

His companion wasn’t identified but sources told TMZ that the Friends actor looked well and was so engaged in conversation that he barely touched his place. Reports also noted that the pair were seated for more than an hour before leaving the venue together.

Matthew Perry Played Pickleball With a Friend

The Fools Rush In star played pickleball with a friend the morning of his death, previously using the sport as a means to overcome substance abuse issues that he battled for years.

“He played every day and sometimes twice. It regulated his days. I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning,” Extra host Billy Bush explained of Matt’s last day via Instagram on October 29. “She is in shock, adored Matt … she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual. He played for one hour then went home.”

Following the news of his death, Perry’s close friend and pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, said he was in “good spirits” and “seemed like he was in a really good and a happy place” before his death.

“Pickleball, I think was an outlet for him,” he shared, noting Perry played four to five times a week. “It was something that he became obsessed with, and that was his new healthy addiction, and he loved it.”

He added that Matt would bring people who were “going through similar things” and try to use pickleball to help them as well.

What Happened to Matthew Perry?

The Canadian-American actor was found unresponsive on October 28 after an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home. Paramedics responded but the star was pronounced dead at the scene. Perry was discovered at the scene by his long-time assistant and confidante, Briana Brancato.

An autopsy was performed by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner the day after the sitcom actor’s death, but the initial results were inconclusive pending a toxicology report, as Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” pending further tests.