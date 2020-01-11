Going Strong! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley Shows Off Her BF Zack’s Abs in Bedtime Video After He Bonds With Her Kids

They’re smitten! Jenni “JWoww” Farley proudly showed off her boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello’s washboard abs in a sweet new video bedtime video she posted on Instagram. The Jersey Shore star even added a gif, showing herself brushing dirt off her shoulders, so clearly she and her man a.k.a. “24” are still going strong.

Zack, now 25, also posted a video of his own bonding with her adorable son, Greyson Mathews, before kicking off the weekend with his leading lady. “Feels of Friday, 60 degrees in January and a Lunar eclipse tonight,” he captioned their selfie on January 10.

Sanford Myers/AP/Shutterstock

The MTV alum and her wrestler beau appear to be on great terms these days, despite previously breaking up. Jenni and Zack reportedly called it quits after he was spotted getting a little too close for comfort with her costar Angelina Pivarnick during an episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. After the ordeal, he released a heartfelt statement apologizing to Jenni.

Since then, the mother of two has shut down critics of their blossoming romance. While taking to Instagram on January 1, 2020, she reflected on her eventful past year. “I can honestly say it was one for the books,” the television personality began.

Courtesy of JWoww/Instagram

“Personal reflection enables us to make meaning of all of the great (and ehhh) personal experiences we’ve had. You guys get to see a tiny piece of me on TV and through social media,” Jenni said, adding how doesn’t always share every detail of her life.

The brunette beauty then shared her thoughts about the online criticism she constantly is subjected to. “I’m 34 with 2 kids. I’ve literally been puked, pooped and peed on (by my kids and some friends LOL) and have thicker skin than most.”

Jenni said that she wouldn’t be where she is today without the support of her friends, family members as well as her boyfriend. “Again, you saw a glimpse in my relationship on TV when we were 6 weeks in and you haven’t really seen it since,” the reality star wrote. “I would never accept anything but greatness by my side and that’s what 24 proved … to be everything I needed when I thought I didn’t need anyone.”