Back in everyone’s good graces? Jenni “JWoww” Farley celebrated boyfriend Zack Clayton Carpinello‘s 25th birthday with a low-key dinner at The Butcher’s Block restaurant in Long Branch, New Jersey on Saturday, December 21. The couple was joined by some of JWoww’s close friends and Jersey Shore castmates.

“When 24 turns 25,” JWoww, 33, captioned a series of photos from their night out, while adding the smiley face surrounding by three hearts emoji. The first shot she shared was a group photo of their dinner party — which included Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, and mutual friend Jamie Giovinazzo.

Visibly missing from the get together was JWoww’s longtime best friend, Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who just announced her departure from their MTV series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, earlier this month. But Snooki, 32, made sure to send her love. “WELP I LOVE YOU ALL❤️🔥,” she commented on the post. Her other bestie and costar, Deena Cortese, also did not join them for the dinner but she sent her well wishes too. “Love you guys!!! Wish I was able to make it 😫❤️,” the 32-year-old wrote.

Another face that was missing from the bunch was JWoww’s costar Paul “DJ Pauly D” DeVecchio. The DJ lives in Las Vegas, so it seems like he may not have been able to make it out to New Jersey for the dinner, but he left a funny comment for JWoww. “I knew this day would come. His name is now officially changed to 25!!! Happy [B-Day],” he joked.

But fans were quick to point out that another costar was not present at the dinner — Angelina Pivarnick. “OK, but where’s Angeliner?” one fan wrote, and another commented, “Didn’t he play u [sic]?”

Of course, Jersey Shore fans could not forget about Zack’s flirting scandal with Angelina, 33, after it all went down during the previous season of the show. During a wild night out, JWoww had passed out at a club and while she was asleep, Zack got pretty handsy with Angelina. At one point, Vinny, 32, claimed he saw Zack “grab” Angelina and he “was touching” her backside.

But since then, Zack publicly apologized to both Angelina and JWoww, and it seems like JWoww has been able to forgive him.