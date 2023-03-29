Making it rain! Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley has been a reality TV staple ever since Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009, but how else does she make money? Keep reading for details about her impressive net worth, her gigs outside of television and more.

What Is JWoww’s Net Worth?

As of publication, JWoww’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

JWoww Has Starred on Every Season of ‘Jersey Shore’

The former graphic designer skyrocketed to reality TV fame after appearing on the first season of Jersey Shore. The series, dubbed a cultural phenomenon, ran on MTV for six seasons until 2012.

JWoww and the rest of the cast – save for Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola – later returned to their roots five years after the original series wrapped, joining the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation reboot in November 2017. The show premiered in April 2018 and is in its sixth season. Though Sammi originally passed on joining her former housemates, she announced via Instagram in March 2023 that she was “backkk” filming with the cast.

How Much Money Did JWoww Make Per Episode of ‘Jersey Shore’?

JWoww reportedly made $100,000 per episode by the show’s sixth season; however, the mom of two wasn’t always pocketing that kind of money as a reality star, as the cast allegedly was not paid for the first season – save for what they made while working at Danny Merk’s Shore Store.

“They started off at $10 an hour, then it went to $15, and then I think I gave them 20 bucks an hour at the very end. You live in a beach house for free and get 20 bucks an hour?” Danny told Vulture in 2018. “It was great money!”

Mtv/Kobal/Shutterstock

As for how much money JWoww pulls in per episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, the MTV personality allegedly earns a whopping $100,000 per episode, according to multiple reports.

What Other TV Shows Has JWoww Appeared On?

Jersey Shore isn’t the only reality series JWoww has been a part of. She and fellow castmate Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s spinoff, Snooki & JWoww, ran for four seasons on MTV from 2012 to 2015. Additionally, she’s appeared on Worst Cooks in America, Hollywood Medium, Project Runway All Stars, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Asshole Parents, MasterChef USA and Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club.

JWoww Is an Author

The reality star’s first and only book, The Rules According to JWOWW: Shore-Tested Secrets on Landing a Mint Guy, Staying Fresh to Death, and Kicking the Competition to the Curb, was released in February 2011.

JWoww Has a Clothing Line

The multifaceted mama also has a clothing line called Heavenly Flowers, which sells everything from loungewear and Jersey Shore-themed apparel to kids clothing and accessories.