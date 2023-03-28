Fans first met Sammi ‘Sweetheart’ Giancola when season 1 of Jersey Shore premiered in 2009. After skyrocketing to reality TV fame, the New Jersey native stepped out of the spotlight for nearly a decade before announcing her return to MTV. Despite lying low, Sammi’s net worth continued to climb. Keep reading for more details.

What Is Sammi Giancola’s Net Worth?

As of publication, Sammi’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Sammi Giancola Starred on ‘Jersey Shore’ for 6 Seasons

The MTV personality made her reality TV debut in 2009 and appeared on all six seasons of Jersey Shore, which wrapped in 2012. Additionally, Sammi appeared in eight episodes of the spinoff Snooki & JWoww, which aired on MTV from 2012 to 2015.

Sammi Giancola Is Joining ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation’

Though the original Jersey Shore cast signed on for the show’s spinoff, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation in November 2017, Sammi was the only one to opt out of appearing on the reality show reboot.

“I am at a completely different place in my life right now focusing on my businesses and relationship. I am not the same person as I was when I was 22. At 31, I am currently extremely happy in every aspect of my life and want to avoid potentially TOXIC SITUATIONS,” she wrote via Instagram at the time.

“Everyone was invited to come on the show but Sammi was the only one who didn’t want to. A big reason for that was because she didn’t want to be around Ronnie,” a source told Us Weekly that same month. “She has been enjoying her life off of TV and didn’t want to change that.”

While it appeared that Sammi was adamant about staying off the small screen, she shocked fans after she revealed she was filming for Family Vacation in March 2023.

Sammi Giancola Founded Sweetheart Styles

After Jersey Shore ended, Sammi founded clothing and accessory line Sweetheart Styles. One scroll through her personal Instagram and the company’s Instagram shows that the MTV star often models the clothes – and looks incredible while doing so!

How Much Does Sammi Giancola Earn on ‘Jersey Shore’?

The Three Stooges actress reportedly made around $80,000 per episode by season 6 of Jersey Shore. It is unclear how much money she will pull in from her forthcoming appearance on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.