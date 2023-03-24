Gym, tan, let’s go to the bank. Fans first met Paul ‘DJ Pauly D’ DelVecchio when Jersey Shore premiered on MTV in 2009 – but how else does the reality star earn his money? Keep reading to find out everything about Pauly D’s insane net worth.

What Is Pauly D’s Net Worth?

At the time of publication, Pauly D’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pauly D Has Starred on Every Season of ‘Jersey Shore’

The DJ served as a full-time cast member on the original Jersey Shore, which aired for six seasons from 2009 to 2012. Though he reportedly made $150,000 per episode by the show’s sixth season, Pauly wasn’t always earning the big bucks for being a reality star, as the cast allegedly wasn’t paid for the very first season – save for the money they made working at Danny Merk’s Shore Store.

“They started off at $10 an hour, then it went to $15, and then I think I gave them 20 bucks an hour at the very end. You live in a beach house for free and get 20 bucks an hour?” Danny told Vulture in 2018. “It was great money!”

Costar and fellow Double Shot at Love alum Vinny Guadagnino also told the outlet that the cast “did the first season for nothing, zero dollars,” except what they made at the store.

“Me and Ronnie, the first week, we told production, ‘Listen, I think we have to leave. We don’t have any money.’ I’d just graduated college, I didn’t have a job,” Vinny continued. “One night, they paid us to promote at Club Karma. I think they gave us like 500 bucks. At the time, if you handed me 500 bucks, that was like handing me a million dollars. I was good for the rest of the summer.”

Additionally, Pauly D has also starred on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation since the spinoff premiered on MTV in 2018. He makes around $150,000 per episode, according to multiple reports.

What Other TV Shows and Movies Has Pauly D Been In?

Jersey Shore isn’t the only reality series that Pauly D has appeared on. He and Vinny starred on the reality dating show, Double Shot at Love, for two seasons, Revenge Prank With DJ Pauly D and Vinny, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Famously Single and The Pauly D Project, and has made appearances on Snooki & JWoww, Hollywood Medium, Fear Factor and more.

Pauly D Is a DJ

Though it is unclear how much Pauly D makes for each gig he DJs, it was previously reported by Forbes that he rakes in around $11 million per year for playing shows.

Additionally, the MTV personality has a residency at Marquee in Las Vegas, as well as a long-running residency on the opposite side of the country at Harrah’s Atlantic City.