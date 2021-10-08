Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans shut down “mom-shamers” shortly after posting a TikTok clip in which she used the F-word in front of her daughter, Ensley.

“Ensley knows that’s a bad word and she is not allowed to say it,” the former MTV personality, 29, wrote in a message via her Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 7, seemingly before any critics called out her language.

Jenelle was addressing her recent TikTok clip, in which the cuss word was bleeped out as she mouthed the phrase, “My personality is like, ‘I don’t give a f–k.’ But my anxiety is like, ‘I do.'”

The 16 & Pregnant alum is no stranger to dealing with controversy, having recently squashed claims she showed “favoritism” to 4-year-old Ensley, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.

In addition to Ensley, Jenelle also shares 7-year-old son Kaiser with her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, and 12-year-old son Jace with her ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

“I think these [favoritism] comments are ridiculous,” Jenelle told In Touch exclusively in response to the speculation amongst fans. “Kaiser hasn’t been home for two weeks due to visiting his father in Tennessee on his school break, so he hasn’t been around much, but Ensley has. Ensley also isn’t in school yet, so she’s around me 24/7. I love all my children equally.”

Jenelle also recently turned to TikTok to slam rumors she is expecting baby No. 4, sharing a voiceover with another social media user’s audio on October 4.

“That’s what a natural body look like,” she lip-synched. “And if you don’t like it, close your eyes and don’t open them again … Next time you breathe? Don’t.”

It’s been more than two years since MTV stopped filming Jenelle, but she has since been busy working on new podcast content and spending time with her family.

In September, she gushed over her relationship with David, 33, and shared new photos of them out and about. “Met in 2015, and still together!” Jenelle wrote. “Through all the BS, we made it. I’ve never been happier and glad we are on another level of understanding each other. CHEERS TO US!”