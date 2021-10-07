Fans are accusing Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans of showing favoritism after sharing a video in which she gifted her youngest child, Ensley, multiple gifts while her son Kaiser watched, receiving nothing.

In the video, which Jenelle, 29, shared on TikTok on Wednesday, October 6, the former MTV star was picking up her middle child, Kaiser, 7, from school while her youngest, Ensley, 4, was in the backseat. While waiting in the car line, Jenelle showed two hairbrushes, a mermaid-themed detangle and a pink brush covered with a unicorn stuffed animal and sequins.

“Got an unexpected package today for Ensley,” the mom of three wrote over the video. “Ensley has no idea she has a package.”

At this point in the video, Kaiser was in the former reality TV star’s vehicle as well. Jenelle wrote, “Bubba is in a good mood.”

“One of my friends got it for you because she says it brushes your hair easier,” Jennelle said as the kids leaned forward in the car and Ensley took the gifts.

“I like it,” Ensley responded in the video. Shortly after, Kaiser said softly, “Aw, I didn’t get one.”

“It’s for Ensley’s hair, Bubba,” Jenelle said. “I’ll get you something.”

Jenelle’s comment section was immediately filled with followers disappointed in her alleged “favoritism” for her daughter, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason. Jenelle shares Kaiser with her ex-fiancé, Nathan Griffith, and her eldest son, Jace, with ex-boyfriend Andrew Lewis.

“That was sad to watch. Why not wait [until] you and [Ensley were[ alone to open that,” one TikTok user wrote. “The sad look on his face broke my heart.”

“This makes me want to cry for that poor boy! Why on earth [did you give] it when he was with you!” another shared. “Favoritism at its finest!”

Other fans offered to send Kaiser gifts and asked his mother what he liked; she said he would love anything and pointed out her P.O. Box address in her bio section.

“I mean, I didn’t know it was coming in the mail and a friend got it for her,” Jenelle defended herself, adding a shrugging emoji. “Wasn’t my fault.”

She went on to write, “Y’all LISTEN, Kaiser gets the treasure box everyday at school,” before adding, “I just so happened to stop by my mailbox before I picked him up. [The gifts were] from a friend.”

“I think these comments are ridiculous,” Jenelle tells In Touch exclusively. “Kaiser hasn’t been home for two weeks due to visiting his father in Tennessee on his school break, so he hasn’t been around much, but Ensley has. Ensley also isn’t in school yet, so she’s around me 24/7. I love all my children equally.”