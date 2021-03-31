Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans says husband David Eason has made positive strides after his longtime feud with former costar Kailyn Lowry, exclusively telling In Touch “he’s changed a lot” since then.

“I feel like David and Kailyn went at each other a lot,” the former MTV star, 29, shares after he faced backlash for past comments about Kailyn, 29, amid Jenelle’s body-positivity journey. “So, I think it was more like David wasn’t trying to say anything about her image, but more hurt her feelings at that time,” she adds.

Courtesy of Jenelle Evans/Instagram

“He’s not the skinniest guy and he knows that, but he was trying to say something to hurt her feelings because she was doing the same through her podcast,” Jenelle says in hindsight. “And David felt like he didn’t have a voice.”

After some reality TV drama, the two were at odds again in 2020 when Kailyn fired back at David calling her “overweight,” writing in May, “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again.”

It appeared to be a direct response to his post in April 2019, in which David, 32, shared a bikini shot of Kailyn with her kids on his Instagram Story captioned, “I’m sorry but there is nothing stunning about being overweight. How about promoting a healthy lifestyle instead of making it seem OK to be.”

David later followed up with a pic of Jenelle flaunting her swimsuit body. “Now this is what you would call ‘stunning in a bikini’!” it read. “My wife is the absolute most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.”

Shutterstock; Courtesy Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Jenelle, whose new podcast “Girl S#!t” comes out April 1, said he’s made a 180 in recent months and speculates his previous comments were a reaction to not feeling heard. “David would say something mean about her and then they’d get everyone’s attention,” she tells In Touch. “He has obviously, you see, he got a lot better, not posting mean things online and he’s behaving now. And I told him to keep it up.”

The couple’s relationship hasn’t always been harmonious, but Jenelle says she and David are now “stronger than ever” following a brief “separation.”