Clapbacks on clapbacks! Kailyn Lowry reignited her feud with former Teen Mom 2 costars Jenelle Evans and David Eason on Wednesday, May 20, but David isn’t letting her get the last word. After Kailyn criticized Jenelle’s sexy bikini photos, the North Carolina native’s husband slammed the Delaware resident in his wife’s defense.

The drama started after Jenelle, 28, posted new pictures of herself enjoying the beach on Instagram. The MTV mama has been open about the body-shaming she’s received in recent months, but that didn’t stop Kail, 28, from joining in. Though the soon-to-be mom of four has been the target of body-shaming herself — especially from her costar’s husband — she used that to call her former castmate out. “I don’t know who needs to hear this, but David better never come for my body ever again,” she wrote.

Though Kail later clarified she was only criticizing David, 31, and not Jenelle, the father of three was quick to respond with a little body-shaming of his own. In an Instagram Story, he fired back, “Ummm … I feel sorry for anyone that ever ‘came for your body.’ Trust me, I wouldn’t touch you with a 10-foot pole.” A second post continued, “Oh, you can call my wife fat and tell me not to say anything about you in the same sentence? Right.”

But Jenelle didn’t need her man to fight her battles for her. She also took to social media to handle her business. In her own Instagram Story, which has since been deleted, Jenelle responded, “IDK who needs to hear this, but you’re a giant compared to me. Let’s stand side-by-side. Don’t let me start talking about you. Cheating on Javi [Marroquin] and telling my mom while you got your makeup done. But oh, everyone just finds out now? I told everyone this a long time ago. Wow, so much to say, but let me stop. LOL.”

In a second Story, she continued, “And like … why [are] you still worried about me? Focus on yourself and your family. I’m not on the show anymore, so I [would] appreciate [if] you stop stalking me. Sick of screenshots being sent to me.” On Twitter, she continued in the same vein. “I’m sooo sick of social media bulls–t. … How do you block someone out of your life completely and they are still commenting about your life? Let’s just look opposite directions and act like we never met. Thanks!”

