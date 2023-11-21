Jenelle Evans is spending time in the sun with her husband, David Eason, amid news her son Jace Evans was placed under the care of Child Protective Services following a fourth runaway attempt.

The TLC personality, 31, shared a snap of her husband, 35, scrubbing the deck of a boat while parked in a sunny marina via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, November 21. Jenelle left her post captionless but added a sticker showing a warm temperature of 69 degrees.

While Jenelle was enjoying a calm day on the water, earlier that day, news broke that her eldest son, 14, ran away from his grandmother Barbara Evans’ home on Saturday, November 18. The teen was eventually found the next day at around 11:45 p.m. Jace had been living with Barbara, 70, after he ran away from the home he shared with Jenelle and David three times over the course of two months.

After being located, Jace was admitted to the hospital and CPS now plans to place him in foster care, sources told TMZ on Tuesday, November 21.

Jace — whom Jenelle shares with ex Andrew Lewis — moved out of Jenelle’s home after he told Barbara that he was assaulted by David, causing him to run away. David then became the center of CPS investigation and was charged with misdemeanor child abuse in October following an incident that occurred on September 28, the same day Jace ran away from their home for the third time.

According to legal documents obtained by In Touch on October 26, David was accused of inflicting physical injury to Jace that caused “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck.” The documents also claimed that Jace’s injuries weren’t sustained by accident.

Despite the charges, Jenelle has continuously stood by David and clapped back at claims she chose a man over her child. “I choose men over my children? Someone I was with since 2015. I think you’re confused because last time I checked David’s part of our family and I’m not going to choose one person or the other. Why do I have to choose?” she responded to a critic who commented under a photo she posted with David on November 10. “Even though he’s sitting here with all the accusations in the world, he’s actually been helping me. I appreciate that [with] everything David’s going through, he’s actually pulling through and putting it aside to help me through my emotions.”

Apart from Jace, Jenelle and David have one daughter, Ensley, 7. Jenelle also has a son Kaiser, 9, with ex Nathan Griffith. David also has a daughter Maryssa, 16, and son Kaden, 10, from two previous relationships.

David – who married Jenelle in 2017 – is scheduled to appear in court for her child abuse case on November 29, according to the court docs.