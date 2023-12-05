Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans is looking to the new year, and posted a video on Tuesday, December 5, telling fans that it’s “time to focus.” Walking down the hall of her home while lip-syncing to Rihanna’s “Live Your Life,” Jenelle transformed a casual look of a T-shirt and no makeup to a glammed-up beat and fitted top.

The MTV personality, 31, posted the seemingly cryptic video on social media less than 24 hours after she was reportedly handed down a gag order in her Child Protective Services case, stopping her from publicly commenting on son Jace Evans’ mental health. Her posts about her son, 14, as well as her public support of husband David Eason were said to be causing Jace “distress,” and a judge acted accordingly, a source told The U.S. Sun on Monday, December 4.

Jenelle’s post came with a fair share of criticism, with many taking to the comments to call out the mom of three.

“Probably should have your mind on your children… just sayin,” one TikTok user wrote, to which Jenelle responded, “It’s a song, get over it,” and included a laughing emoji. Other commenters left messages in support of Jace, while others encouraged Jenelle to stop posting on social media altogether. When a user specifically called Jenelle out for only having her “mind on [her] money,” Jenelle clapped back, “Mind on my money to always support my family.. And?!”

Jenelle has maintained a consistent social media posting schedule amid her ongoing CPS case and court proceedings involving David, 35. Her husband – Jace’s accused abuser – was charged with misdemeanor child abuse on October 26, following the 14-year-old’s third runaway attempt. At the time of the incident, Jace reportedly told his grandmother, Barbara Evans, that David assaulted him.

Shortly after Jace’s September 28 runaway attempt, he was located and checked into the hospital in order to undergo a “mental health evaluation.” Jenelle and David’s CPS investigation was reported thereafter, with sources telling TMZ on October 4 that Jace had visible marks on his arm and neck.

David has since been charged, and was accused of injuring Jace and leaving “marks on the right arm and left and right side of the neck,” according to legal documents obtained by In Touch on October 26. Jenelle has maintained her support of David in light of her son’s accusations, and took aim at the police for conducting what she called a “one-sided” investigation.

Jace has since been placed in CPS custody following his fourth runaway attempt from Barbara’s home on November 18. He was hospitalized the following day, and CPS planned to put him in the foster system, according to TMZ.