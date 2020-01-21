More legal issues. Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans‘ ex-husband, Courtland Keith Rogers, was arrested on grand larceny charges in New Hanover County on January 18, In Touch can confirm.

Courtland, 34, was booked on one count of felony larceny and one count of felony possession of a schedule I drug. He’s also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug paraphernalia and a schedule II drug and is due in court on January 21.

Jenelle’s ex is being held on $15,000 bond. The schedule I drug charge can include “highly addictive and mind-altering substances” like heroin, morphine and mescaline, but it’s not clear what, exactly, he had on him during the arrest.

This is not the first time Courtland has found himself in trouble with the law. He was arrested in Leland, North Carolina, on July 17, after he allegedly violated his probation in a felony case. He was held on $10,000 bail at the Brunswick County Jail at the time.

That arrest appeared to be related to when he was arrested in April 2018 on drug charges. He was arrested for possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule III substance and was also listed as a “habitual felon.” Courtland was also arrested in August 2018 for allegedly assaulting a woman. He was brought in by the Leland, North Carolina, police force then and his bond was set at $100,000. He was released on March 6, 2019, after serving six months for the alleged assault, Starcasm reported.

Jenelle married Courtland in December 2012 after just two months of dating. They were arrested not long after they tied the knot after they got into a physical altercation and both arrested for assault and possession, but the charges against Jenelle were dropped. Courtland, on the other hand, pleaded guilty to the drug and assault charges and got time served, according to Reality Tea. They ultimately were married from 2012 to 2014 before they called it quits.

Jenelle doesn’t share any of her kids with Courtland. She had her first son, Jace, with then-boyfriend Andrew Lewis back in 2009. She had her second son, Kaiser, with then-boyfriend Nathan Griffith in 2014, and in early 2017, she had her daughter, Ensley, with estranged husband David Eason. On October 31, she announced her decision to file for divorce from David, but after the alleged exes were caught on camera in Nashville, Tennessee as they walked around with their toddler, there are rumors that they may have reignited their relationship.

After a confusing Cameo video came out showing Jenelle wearing her wedding ring, Jenelle denied that she had changed her name back to Eason and wrote, “Y’all are trippin’,” on her Instagram Story on Friday, January 17. “My last name legally is Eason. The Cameo video posted yesterday was from 6 months ago.”