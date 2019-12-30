His bro is always there for him — and his political campaign! As it turns out, Jedidiah and Jeremiah Duggar aren’t just brothers and best friends, they’re also working together. In his Monday, December 30 birthday message for his twin, Jed revealed that his brother is actually his campaign manager as he runs for state representative.

“Jeremiah — Happy Birthday! I’ve been so blessed to have you as my twin brother AND my best friend! You have taught me so many things through the years, and I’m honored to have such a kindhearted, dedicated, and hardworking man as my campaign manager,” Jed, 22, wrote in the sweet post. “I couldn’t ask for a better guy to have my back, and you know I’ll always have yours!! We’ve had 21 years of life together and I look forward to where God will lead us in the next 21!”

Jer, 21, didn’t share a post of his own in response. Considering the fact that, unlike his brother, he hasn’t yet joined Instagram, that makes total sense. However, some are wondering if the boys aren’t just twins and coworkers, but also roommates. In November, in the wake of the news that Homeland Security had visited the Duggars’ property, the would-be-politician revealed he moved out of his parents’ home. What he didn’t share, though, is whether or not he was living alone.

Typically, the Duggar kids aren’t allowed to move out until they’re married, just one of many things 21-year-olds Jed and Jer aren’t allowed to do. It seems that the Counting On star’s parents may have made a special exception so that he could run for office. Though the family’s main house appears to be located in Arkansas’ 87th district, he’s running in District 89. If his brother is working with him, it makes sense that he would move out, too.

In early December, Jed seemed to hint at his living situation when he posted about visiting Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar‘s place. “Having fun with the nieces and nephews!!” he captioned an album of selfies that featured Jessa Seewald (née Duggar) and Josh Duggar‘s kids. “Since a lot of us don’t live at the ‘big’ house anymore, it’s always a blast when we can get together there!!”