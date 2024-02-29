Fans got to know Jax Taylor when he made his reality TV debut during season 1 of Vanderpump Rules. Despite leaving the show in 2020, he has remained active in Hollywood and managed to make a name for himself outside of Bravo. What is Jax’s net worth and how does he make money?

What Is Jax Taylor’s Net Worth?

Jax has an estimated net worth of $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

How Does Jax Taylor Make Money?

The Michigan native is best known for starring on Vanderpump Rules, which follows the lives of servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurants SUR and Villa Blanca. After he started dating Brittany Cartwright in 2015, the couple secured their own spinoff titled Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky. However, the series didn’t last long and was canceled after one season in 2017.

Jax and Brittany remained on Vanderpump Rules until they were let go from the show in 2020. However, they remained in touch with the network and secured starring roles on the upcoming series The Valley.

The series, which was announced in January 2024, will follow a group of friends navigating “businesses, families and adulthood” while living in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles.

How Else Does Jax Taylor Make Money?

Even before he was a reality TV star, Jax worked in the entertainment industry as a model. He was previously signed with Ford Models and appeared in several magazines, including V Man, GQ Japan, Men’s Health, Cosmopolitan, Esquire, Instinct and CosmoGirl. Additionally, Jax was photographed in several campaigns for brands including Target, Macy’s, JCPenney, Old Navy, Nordstrom, Kohl’s, Skechers, Paul Mitchell, Taco Bell and Abercrombie & Fitch.

Another source of income for Jax comes from his and Brittany’s podcast, “When Reality Hits,” which they launched in March 2023.

Jax also makes money by filming messages for fans on Cameo, which cost $121 per video. Additionally, the former reality star works with brands to promote their products on Instagram including XYON, Pennington Smart Food and PHYSIQ.

Are Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Still Together?

Jax and Brittany began dating in 2015, though hit a rough patch in their romance when he cheated on her with Faith Stowers in 2017. However, they managed to work through their issues and got engaged in 2018.

The couple tied the knot in 2019, and expanded their family when they welcomed their son, Cruz, in 2021.

Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

While Jax and Brittany seemed to be going strong, the Kentucky native revealed there was trouble in paradise during a February 2024 episode of their podcast.

“Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it’s important to be real and honest with you guys because we’ve shared so much of our lives with you guys,” she explained. “On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health.”